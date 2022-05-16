Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 288 stocks valued at a total of $717,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(9.36%), APP(4.17%), and AGG(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 835,125-share investment in NYSE:M. Previously, the stock had a 2.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.63 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Macy's Inc traded for a price of $21.55 per share and a market cap of $6,138,761,000. The stock has returned 38.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Macy's Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 63,050-share investment in NYSE:AYI. Previously, the stock had a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.19 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Acuity Brands Inc traded for a price of $165.91 per share and a market cap of $5,737,239,000. The stock has returned -10.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Acuity Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-book ratio of 2.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 34.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 135,597 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.94 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $71.43 per share and a market cap of $15,637,753,000. The stock has returned 12.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.30.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 158,687 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.08.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.28 per share and a market cap of $15,723,195,000. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWN by 49,599 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.97.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $144.44 per share and a market cap of $12,176,292,000. The stock has returned -9.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

