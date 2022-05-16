Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of First Light Asset Management, LLC

First Light Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $1,134,000,000. The top holdings were ATRC(7.91%), SPNE(7.51%), and MODN(6.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Light Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 645,848-share investment in NAS:ARNA. Previously, the stock had a 4.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.48 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $99.99 per share and a market cap of $6,165,322,000. The stock has returned 29.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 99990.00.

During the quarter, First Light Asset Management, LLC bought 359,823 shares of NAS:ATRC for a total holding of 1,364,812. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.76.

On 05/16/2022, AtriCure Inc traded for a price of $42.89 per share and a market cap of $1,985,290,000. The stock has returned -39.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AtriCure Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-book ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.64 and a price-sales ratio of 6.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

First Light Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:XENT by 998,599 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.4.

On 05/16/2022, Intersect ENT Inc traded for a price of $28.24 per share and a market cap of $954,900,000. The stock has returned 57.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intersect ENT Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 9.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

First Light Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KRTX by 164,832 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.74.

On 05/16/2022, Karuna Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $103.9 per share and a market cap of $3,104,815,000. The stock has returned -10.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.53 and a price-sales ratio of 83.45.

First Light Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MEIP by 6,692,392 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.97.

On 05/16/2022, MEI Pharma Inc traded for a price of $0.5178 per share and a market cap of $68,860,000. The stock has returned -80.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MEI Pharma Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

