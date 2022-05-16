Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 228 stocks valued at a total of $515,000,000. The top holdings were VTI(10.08%), IEFA(5.06%), and IAU(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 84,658 shares of ARCA:XLU for a total holding of 140,728. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.94.

On 05/16/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $71.43 per share and a market cap of $15,637,753,000. The stock has returned 12.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.30.

During the quarter, TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 14,500 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 15,345. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/16/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $301.94 per share and a market cap of $163,968,517,000. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-book ratio of 7.56.

TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 82,394 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.78.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.95 per share and a market cap of $66,563,370,000. The stock has returned -18.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.71.

During the quarter, TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 12,293 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 39,619. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $369.16 per share and a market cap of $251,204,889,000. The stock has returned -0.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.23.

The guru established a new position worth 18,975 shares in ARCA:VHT, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.44 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $235.08 per share and a market cap of $15,313,685,000. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.79.

