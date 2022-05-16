Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2550 UNIVERSITY AVE WEST ST PAUL, MN 55114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1066 stocks valued at a total of $926,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(6.03%), MSFT(3.25%), and IVV(2.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought 161,409 shares of NYSE:AEM for a total holding of 161,509. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.09.

On 05/16/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $50.64 per share and a market cap of $22,895,394,000. The stock has returned -24.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 195,695-share investment in NYSE:KL. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.65 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd traded for a price of $38.92 per share and a market cap of $10,136,220,000. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

During the quarter, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought 47,257 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 47,340. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.14.

On 05/16/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $158.74 per share and a market cap of $83,071,044,000. The stock has returned 10.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought 26,577 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 45,637. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,951,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSN by 61,116 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.24.

On 05/16/2022, Tyson Foods Inc traded for a price of $90 per share and a market cap of $32,539,443,000. The stock has returned 13.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.