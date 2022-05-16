Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Syntal Capital Partners, LLC

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $256,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(17.60%), HPK(7.11%), and SPY(7.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Syntal Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FANG by 67,304 shares. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.01.

On 05/16/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $133.43 per share and a market cap of $23,682,842,000. The stock has returned 81.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC bought 14,296 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 99,186. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.41 per share and a market cap of $285,674,792,000. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.16.

During the quarter, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC bought 281,158 shares of NAS:HPK for a total holding of 819,451. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.63.

On 05/16/2022, HighPeak Energy Inc traded for a price of $30.83 per share and a market cap of $3,200,491,000. The stock has returned 269.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HighPeak Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-book ratio of 5.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.29 and a price-sales ratio of 13.53.

During the quarter, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC bought 10,340 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 40,023. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $361,419,450,000. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 44,338 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 05/16/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.14 per share and a market cap of $24,027,460,000. The stock has returned -3.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

