Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of OBERNDORF WILLIAM E

OBERNDORF WILLIAM E recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

505 Sansome Street San Francisco, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $66,000,000. The top holdings were MNDY(32.18%), VMEO(18.40%), and TEAM(18.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OBERNDORF WILLIAM E’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 133,500 shares in NAS:MNDY, giving the stock a 32.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $188.45 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Monday.Com Ltd traded for a price of $110.38 per share and a market cap of $4,958,715,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monday.Com Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.83 and a price-sales ratio of 12.05.

OBERNDORF WILLIAM E reduced their investment in NYSE:SMAR by 273,318 shares. The trade had a 24.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.17.

On 05/16/2022, Smartsheet Inc traded for a price of $41.51 per share and a market cap of $5,348,411,000. The stock has returned -20.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Smartsheet Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.56 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 2,094-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 8.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,880,000. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, OBERNDORF WILLIAM E bought 2,130 shares of NAS:TEAM for a total holding of 40,226. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $298.69.

On 05/16/2022, Atlassian Corporation PLC traded for a price of $188.9 per share and a market cap of $47,883,648,000. The stock has returned -11.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corporation PLC has a price-book ratio of 158.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -81.31 and a price-sales ratio of 18.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 4,714-share investment in NAS:MELI. Previously, the stock had a 5.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1732.61 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $794.96 per share and a market cap of $40,048,480,000. The stock has returned -38.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 216.61, a price-book ratio of 25.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.