Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Muzinich & Co., Inc.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $210,000,000. The top holdings were FDUS(23.29%), ARCC(9.64%), and ORCC(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Muzinich & Co., Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ARCC by 55,895 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.32.

On 05/16/2022, Ares Capital Corp traded for a price of $19.19 per share and a market cap of $9,456,492,000. The stock has returned 11.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Muzinich & Co., Inc. bought 55,788 shares of NYSE:GSBD for a total holding of 420,250. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.77.

On 05/16/2022, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc traded for a price of $17.95 per share and a market cap of $1,830,013,000. The stock has returned 2.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-book ratio of 1.14 and a price-sales ratio of 11.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BCSF by 42,433 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.79.

On 05/16/2022, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc traded for a price of $14.96 per share and a market cap of $965,851,000. The stock has returned 3.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.57.

During the quarter, Muzinich & Co., Inc. bought 26,478 shares of NYSE:FSK for a total holding of 503,409. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.16.

On 05/16/2022, FS KKR Capital Corp traded for a price of $21.37 per share and a market cap of $6,069,444,000. The stock has returned 13.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FS KKR Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-book ratio of 0.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:HTGC by 27,885 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.57.

On 05/16/2022, Hercules Capital Inc traded for a price of $15.2 per share and a market cap of $1,882,965,000. The stock has returned -0.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

