Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of JW Asset Management, LLC

JW Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $2,939,000,000. The top holdings were ESTA(72.05%), AMZN(21.24%), and TSLA(2.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JW Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JW Asset Management, LLC bought 10,000 shares of NAS:ESTA for a total holding of 3,187,485. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.52.

On 05/16/2022, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc traded for a price of $55.54 per share and a market cap of $1,343,948,000. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -53.86 and a price-sales ratio of 9.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

JW Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 5.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,880,000. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 7,280 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $934.99 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $769.59 per share and a market cap of $797,302,878,000. The stock has returned 34.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.42, a price-book ratio of 23.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.77 and a price-sales ratio of 14.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 128,410-share investment in ARCA:MSOS. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.81 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF traded for a price of $14.23 per share and a market cap of $704,883,000. The stock has returned -63.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.85.

The guru established a new position worth 217,151 shares in AMEX:IDR, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.03 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc traded for a price of $6.85 per share and a market cap of $80,641,000. The stock has returned 57.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.87 and a price-sales ratio of 9.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

