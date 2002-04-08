Grayscale Investments® Launches First European ETF: Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF

Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (ticker: GFOF) listed on select exchanges across Europe



Grayscale’s first European ETF accelerates its global strategic expansion

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments® , the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced its first European ETF, Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (ticker: GFOF), will list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Borsa Italiana, and Deutsche Börse Xetra. GFOF UCITS ETF will also be passported for sale across Europe.

GFOF UCITS ETF tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index and seeks to offer investors exposure to companies at the intersection of finance, technology, and digital assets – companies that are building the digital economy – all through the familiar ETF wrapper. In February 2022, Grayscale listed an ETF in the United States that tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index.

The Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index comprises companies representing three “Future of Finance” pillars:

Financial Foundations – asset managers, exchanges, brokerages, and wealth managers involved in the enablement of the digital economy





asset managers, exchanges, brokerages, and wealth managers involved in the enablement of the digital economy Technology Solutions – organizations providing the technology to facilitate the digital economy through data and processing





organizations providing the technology to facilitate the digital economy through data and processing Digital Asset Infrastructure – includes companies directly involved in mining, energy management, and activities that power the digital asset ecosystem



“We announced our first ETF earlier this year in partnership with Bloomberg as part of the expansion of our business. With growing global demand from both institutional and individual investors for Grayscale products, we’re thrilled to be expanding our offering in Europe through the UCITS wrapper,” said Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “This product draws upon our historical strengths, while furthering our evolution as an asset manager that helps investors build portfolios that can stand the test of time. GFOF UCITS ETF is the natural next step in our global strategic journey.”

“At Grayscale, we have long believed that the digital economy will be a major driver for the development and growth of the global economy. Through GFOF UCITS ETF, European investors now have the opportunity to receive exposure to the companies that are pivotal to the evolution of the global financial system,” said David LaValle, Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale Investments. “We are incredibly proud to reach this international milestone as Grayscale remains at the forefront of digital currency investing.”

“In the past few years, we have seen an explosion of digital innovations and solutions disrupting the global financial sector, making it more accessible, transparent and inclusive,” said Hector McNeil, co-CEO and co-Founder of HANetf. “We are excited to work with a trusted partner like Grayscale to bring an ETF to the European market providing exposure to the digital economy.”

Product Information for Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF

Exchange Currency Ticker ISIN LSE USD GFOF IE000TVPSRI1 LSE GBP GFOP IE000TVPSRI1 Xetra EUR GF0F IE000TVPSRI1 Borsa Italiana EUR GFOF IE000TVPSRI1

GFOF UCITS ETF was created in collaboration with HANetf, Europe’s first full services ‘white label’ UCITS ETF issuer.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of secure, regulated, and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and unrivaled expertise as the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale’s private placements, public quotations, and ETFs for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered). For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com .

About HANetf

HANetf is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern, and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Via our white-label ETF platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs. www.hanetf.com

