Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ( LSE:HEMO, Financial) is pleased to announce its participation in the Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe 2022, at which Dr Vladislav Sandler will make a presentation entitled "Anti-FLT3 CAR-T and Bispecific Antibody Therapies for Effective Elimination of AML and Conditioning for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation". The conference assembles a wide range of thought leaders from both academia and industry and will be held at Hilton London Canary Wharf on 23-25 May 2022.

The Immuno-Oncology Summit is an important and influential conference, and Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is very pleased to be invited to make its presentation. This underlines the potential of the Company's product candidates and gives it the opportunity to draw the attention of a wide range of industry and academic leaders in the field.

As part of his presentation, Dr Sandler will discuss the properties and major advantages of two of the Company's product candidates, its CDX bispecific antibody and HEMO-CAR-T, as potential treatments for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and conditioning of patients for bone marrow transplants.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Our presentation at the Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe 2022 provides the Company with a great opportunity to inform the scientific, industrial and investment communities about our achievements and increase the Company's visibility globally. It also allows us to further establish Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals as a leader in the development of medicines for the treatment of blood and autoimmune diseases."

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

About Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe 2022

The sixth Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe returns to London's Canary Wharf for three packed days of science and technology, discussion and networking, with coverage of recent advances in the development of promising immuno-oncology treatments. The event is comprised of three conference programs that cover therapeutic categories; T-Cell and related Cellular Therapeutics; Bi-specific Antibodies; and Therapies targeting the Tumour Microenvironment; while a fourth program covers strategies for Therapeutic Development, including Predictive Biomarkers, Preclinical studies and Translational Studies. Clinical results and combination therapies will also be highlighted.

For more information visit https://www.immuno-oncologyeurope.com/

