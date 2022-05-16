Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CPWM, LLC

CPWM, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 345 stocks valued at a total of $1,397,000,000. The top holdings were PCAR(12.53%), MSFT(7.63%), and AAPL(6.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CPWM, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CPWM, LLC bought 1,378,234 shares of NAS:PCAR for a total holding of 1,988,357. The trade had a 8.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.64.

On 05/16/2022, PACCAR Inc traded for a price of $83.75 per share and a market cap of $29,118,470,000. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PACCAR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 147.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CPWM, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 21,762 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $524.27.

On 05/16/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $497.27 per share and a market cap of $220,402,143,000. The stock has returned 31.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-book ratio of 11.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CPWM, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:WPS by 132,678 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.38.

On 05/16/2022, iShares International Developed Property ETF traded for a price of $31.519 per share and a market cap of $56,734,000. The stock has returned -12.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Developed Property ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

During the quarter, CPWM, LLC bought 104,411 shares of NAS:VNQI for a total holding of 112,836. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.09.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $46.63 per share and a market cap of $4,251,378,000. The stock has returned -12.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a price-book ratio of 0.93.

During the quarter, CPWM, LLC bought 67,087 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 74,866. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.34 per share and a market cap of $2,615,020,000. The stock has returned -1.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

