Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $560,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(16.41%), SPTM(13.82%), and VTV(6.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 127,928-share investment in ARCA:BSV. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.14 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.21 per share and a market cap of $39,761,533,000. The stock has returned -4.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought 38,028 shares of ARCA:VBR for a total holding of 111,714. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.32.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $161.03 per share and a market cap of $23,419,624,000. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.91.

During the quarter, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought 8,249 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 17,460. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.41 per share and a market cap of $285,674,792,000. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

During the quarter, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought 13,126 shares of ARCA:IWO for a total holding of 70,425. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.74.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $214.01 per share and a market cap of $8,956,319,000. The stock has returned -23.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a price-book ratio of 4.02.

During the quarter, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought 6,549 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 203,457. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $361,419,450,000. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

