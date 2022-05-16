Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $572,000,000. The top holdings were DVY(19.76%), JPST(6.00%), and CWB(5.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sowell Financial Services LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought 1,271,778 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 1,287,928. The trade had a 19.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.15.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $125.19 per share and a market cap of $22,139,852,000. The stock has returned 6.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

During the quarter, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought 574,419 shares of ARCA:CWB for a total holding of 615,506. The trade had a 5.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.25.

On 05/16/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF traded for a price of $66.67 per share and a market cap of $3,966,865,000. The stock has returned -14.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought 384,164 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 676,595. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 05/16/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.19 per share and a market cap of $19,016,980,000. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought 221,278 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 251,840. The trade had a 3.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 05/16/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $80.78 per share and a market cap of $38,772,316,000. The stock has returned 62.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 135,943 shares. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/16/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $301.94 per share and a market cap of $163,968,517,000. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a price-book ratio of 7.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

