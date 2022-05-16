Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 520 stocks valued at a total of $6,269,000,000. The top holdings were LQD(10.09%), VCIT(5.85%), and VCLT(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 4,595,000 shares. The trade had a 5.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.41.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.25 per share and a market cap of $41,948,770,000. The stock has returned -10.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 1,914,000 shares. The trade had a 3.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.24.

On 05/16/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond traded for a price of $111.65 per share and a market cap of $32,099,375,000. The stock has returned -12.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 1,691,995 shares. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.17.

On 05/16/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $89.3 per share and a market cap of $14,832,730,000. The stock has returned -15.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:PM by 532,000 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.28.

On 05/16/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $104.43 per share and a market cap of $161,878,020,000. The stock has returned 12.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd bought 200,071 shares of NYSE:SPG for a total holding of 219,199. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.65.

On 05/16/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $116.78 per share and a market cap of $38,379,349,000. The stock has returned 4.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 7.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

