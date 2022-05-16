Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of LCNB CORP

LCNB CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 NORTH BROADWAY LEBANON, OH 45036

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 167 stocks valued at a total of $213,000,000. The top holdings were IEFA(6.54%), LCNB(4.28%), and MSFT(4.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LCNB CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 36,425-share investment in NAS:AAPL. Previously, the stock had a 2.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.23 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $147.11 per share and a market cap of $2,381,001,977,000. The stock has returned 18.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 35.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LCNB CORP bought 63,765 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 105,991. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 05/16/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.52 per share and a market cap of $13,709,732,000. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a price-book ratio of 9.01.

The guru established a new position worth 58,675 shares in ARCA:PHDG, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.67 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF traded for a price of $33.69 per share and a market cap of $328,478,000. The stock has returned -5.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a price-book ratio of 4.19.

The guru established a new position worth 8,000 shares in BATS:GVI, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.81 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.232 per share and a market cap of $2,491,140,000. The stock has returned -6.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LCNB CORP bought 8,470 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 200,196. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.08 per share and a market cap of $90,860,432,000. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.