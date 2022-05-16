Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $2,293,000,000. The top holdings were TECK(9.48%), COP(2.83%), and HLT(2.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Castle Hook Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 648,818 shares in NYSE:COP, giving the stock a 2.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.85 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $102.91 per share and a market cap of $133,108,893,000. The stock has returned 93.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 378,934 shares in NYSE:HLT, giving the stock a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $147.51 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $136.59 per share and a market cap of $38,017,326,000. The stock has returned 13.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.60 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 518,282 shares in NYSE:PSX, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.22 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Phillips 66 traded for a price of $94.6 per share and a market cap of $45,512,062,000. The stock has returned 16.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 has a price-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 419,960 shares in NYSE:NTR, giving the stock a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.59 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $98.95 per share and a market cap of $54,126,575,000. The stock has returned 70.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 5,000,000-share investment in NYSE:WE. Previously, the stock had a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.18 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, WeWork Inc traded for a price of $6.76 per share and a market cap of $4,899,562,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WeWork Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

