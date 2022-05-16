Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2800 Ponce De Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $538,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(16.55%), ACWI(16.12%), and BCSF(11.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 20,984 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 197,008. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $361,419,450,000. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BCSF by 413,631 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.79.

On 05/16/2022, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc traded for a price of $14.96 per share and a market cap of $965,851,000. The stock has returned 3.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.57.

During the quarter, DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 50,503 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 868,410. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.63.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $89.14 per share and a market cap of $17,400,128,000. The stock has returned -7.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.70.

During the quarter, DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 18,542 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 71,394. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.63.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.07 per share and a market cap of $53,323,062,000. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DJP by 121,163 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.55.

On 05/16/2022, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - traded for a price of $38.51 per share and a market cap of $1,158,053,000. The stock has returned 46.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.