Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $327,000,000. The top holdings were UCTT(9.85%), MCFT(9.12%), and ANF(8.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Divisar Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought 875,000 shares of NYSE:CPS for a total holding of 1,260,548. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.61.

On 05/16/2022, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc traded for a price of $5.59 per share and a market cap of $95,381,000. The stock has returned -81.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought 279,737 shares of NAS:UCTT for a total holding of 760,554. The trade had a 3.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 05/16/2022, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc traded for a price of $31.99 per share and a market cap of $1,442,749,000. The stock has returned -32.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought 109,165 shares of NYSE:BC for a total holding of 219,485. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.39.

On 05/16/2022, Brunswick Corp traded for a price of $79.66 per share and a market cap of $6,032,645,000. The stock has returned -26.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brunswick Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought 261,824 shares of NYSE:ANF for a total holding of 868,421. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.75.

On 05/16/2022, Abercrombie & Fitch Co traded for a price of $32.52 per share and a market cap of $1,639,491,000. The stock has returned -15.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought 856,695 shares of NAS:ABST for a total holding of 1,448,297. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.48.

On 05/16/2022, Absolute Software Corp traded for a price of $8.35 per share and a market cap of $423,195,000. The stock has returned -40.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Absolute Software Corp has a price-book ratio of 29.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 102.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

