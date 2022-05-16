Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Rua Major Rubens Vaz, Gavea Rio De Janeiro, D5 22470-070

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $230,000,000. The top holdings were VALE(30.28%), GLD(15.28%), and COMT(7.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 194,579 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 15.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.44 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $168.79 per share and a market cap of $61,422,681,000. The stock has returned -1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 146,116 shares. The trade had a 10.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.79.

On 05/16/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $107.33 per share and a market cap of $195,499,850,000. The stock has returned -39.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced their investment in NYSE:VALE by 1,530,110 shares. The trade had a 9.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.27.

On 05/16/2022, Vale SA traded for a price of $15.42 per share and a market cap of $71,810,567,000. The stock has returned -14.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 422,009 shares in NAS:COMT, giving the stock a 7.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.25 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $42.3 per share and a market cap of $4,289,220,000. The stock has returned 53.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.13.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 4,349 shares. The trade had a 6.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,880,000. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.