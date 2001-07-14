Paysafe Launches Unified Payments Partnership With Strive Gaming

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a new partnership with Strive+Gaming, an advanced player account management (PAM) platform designed for the multi-state requirements of online operators in the North American market.

The partnership with Paysafe follows Strive Gaming’s recently unveiled collaboration with longstanding Paysafe partner Golden+Nugget+Online+Gaming in the U.S. state of Arizona and the Canadian province of Ontario. Strive Gaming has now integrated Paysafe’s payments technology into its PAM platform to provide Golden Nugget Online Gaming and its other U.S. and Canadian iGaming clients with a full suite of traditional and alternative payment methods via a single interface.

Through Paysafe, operators that adopt the Strive Gaming PAM platform will be able to offer their customers a complete range of depositing and payout options tailored to their specific preferences. Players will have the ability to easily deposit funds using their credit or debit card, with transactions processed seamlessly via Paysafe’s best-in-breed payment gateway, in addition to the Skrill+USA digital wallet, which was upgraded in Q4, and Paysafecash and paysafecard eCash solutions for those who prefer to wager online with cash.

Paysafe will also support the Strive Gaming PAM platform with real-time reporting and analytics tools, which allow for the monitoring of transactions and individual payment methods to optimize online payment acceptance, as well as enhanced security to protect player and operator data.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re proud to support Strive Gaming’s core mission of bringing operators closer to their customers through our leading payment solutions. We look forward to evolving our partnership with Strive Gaming to support North American iGaming operators’ growth in new and existing markets.”

Max Meltzer, CEO of Strive Gaming, commented: “Strive Gaming has become a leading platform in the U.S. and Canada quickly because of our scalable technology, enabling speed to market and efficiencies for leading operators. Integrations and partnerships at the deepest levels, and quickly achieved, are a hallmark of our tech stack with no technical debt. Integrating and collaborating with Paysafe makes so much sense for our customers, and we are pleased to be working with Paysafe now and over the long-term.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of May 16th, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Strive Gaming

The first platform business specifically set up to satisfy the modern, multi-state requirements of US operators and be ready for any future regulatory developments in Canada. Advanced platform technology based on a modular, multi-tenant, future-proofed design that is widely tested and far more ready for the rigors of multi-state regulatory requirements and US end-users than any other iGaming platform on the market.

