Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.

CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 883 stocks valued at a total of $1,265,000,000. The top holdings were MIN(3.09%), AAPL(2.74%), and CLM(1.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 301,153 shares of ARCA:XLF for a total holding of 371,013. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.96.

On 05/16/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.53 per share and a market cap of $34,213,859,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLC by 90,207 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.31.

On 05/16/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $59.01 per share and a market cap of $9,518,313,000. The stock has returned -21.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.05.

CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 63,518 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.08.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $98.28 per share and a market cap of $21,238,308,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 66,933 shares of NAS:FEX for a total holding of 71,825. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.02.

On 05/16/2022, FIRST TR LARGE CAP traded for a price of $81.87 per share and a market cap of $1,105,245,000. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR LARGE CAP has a price-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 74,066 shares of NAS:IUSV for a total holding of 82,763. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.62.

On 05/16/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $71.15 per share and a market cap of $11,480,053,000. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

