Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MayTech Global Investments, LLC

MayTech Global Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

767 5th Avenue New York, NY 10153

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $435,000,000. The top holdings were FB(8.83%), AAPL(8.51%), and NVDA(8.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MayTech Global Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 81,899 shares in NYSE:PXD, giving the stock a 4.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $225.99 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $261.89 per share and a market cap of $63,366,639,000. The stock has returned 79.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 58,892 shares. The trade had a 3.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $177.06 per share and a market cap of $515,732,492,000. The stock has returned 29.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-book ratio of 16.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.60 and a price-sales ratio of 16.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 2,042 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,880,000. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DXCM by 11,954 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $436.82.

On 05/16/2022, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $334.74 per share and a market cap of $32,846,675,000. The stock has returned 3.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 161.71, a price-book ratio of 15.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 82.97 and a price-sales ratio of 13.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, MayTech Global Investments, LLC bought 39,000 shares of NYSE:TDOC for a total holding of 150,400. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.05.

On 05/16/2022, Teladoc Health Inc traded for a price of $33.59 per share and a market cap of $5,414,125,000. The stock has returned -74.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teladoc Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.