ISG SourceIT EMEA to Explore Sourcing Strategies for a Surging IT, Business Services Market

Sourcing industry experts will gather in Paris to discuss the latest technology and business services trends and delivery models at the first-ever ISG+SourceIT+EMEA conference, May 17–18, at the Hôtel Lutetia, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The gathering comes at a time when demand for such services is rising, according to the findings of the EMEA ISG Index™, which show record first-quarter annual contract value (ACV) in Europe for cloud-based IT and business services and strong continuing momentum in managed services.

“Europe’s combined market has been steadily growing, with EMEA ISG Index™ data showing ACV for the combined market at a record US $7.5 billion in the first quarter, up 21 percent year over year,” said Hervé Ferrouillat, ISG partner and host of the ISG SourceIT event. “With this accelerated demand comes a critical need for the sourcing and governance approaches that will ensure enterprises realize the value they expect from the services and technologies they are buying.”

Additional ISG Index findings saw regional EMEA demand for cloud-based services at a record US$3.9 billion, up 44 percent in the first quarter and accounting for 51 percent of the combined market, the highest proportion ever.

Sourcing experts at ISG SourceIT will explore the impact of increasing cloud demand from the point of view of the public sector, which requires a bespoke tendering process for competitive vendor selection; how the concept of the “sovereign cloud” is impacting enterprise operations, and Cloud FinOps frameworks that bring together business, engineering and finance teams.

Expert-led sessions will also address improving contract lifecycle management, vendor management efficiency and cost savings; identifying and mitigating value leakage in outsourcing agreements, and adding cybersecurity controls to sourcing contracts.

"As part of their digital transformations, companies are faced with many challenges. Among other things, they must manage the complexity of their infrastructures and ensure the security of their data in a hybrid multi-cloud world where cyber-attacks are on the increase. The sourcing of IT services and solutions in this hybrid context must be particularly agile and focused on value creation for customers. Collaboration with an extended ecosystem contributes to meeting this objective," said Philippe Roncati, president of Kyndryl France.

The ISG SourceIT EMEA is sponsored by Kyndryl, HCL, Tech Mahindra, T-Systems, Wipro and WNS. The Technology Business Management (TBM) Council and FITT France are media sponsors.

Additional information and registration are available on the event+website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

