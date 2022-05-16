Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1111 DOUGLAS AVENUE ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL 32714

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 250 stocks valued at a total of $463,000,000. The top holdings were IAGG(5.70%), IVV(3.43%), and VUG(3.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Certified Advisory Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 116,438 shares in NAS:VTIP, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.8 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.61 per share and a market cap of $20,721,178,000. The stock has returned 2.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Certified Advisory Corp bought 78,686 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 114,248. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 05/16/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.19 per share and a market cap of $19,016,980,000. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Certified Advisory Corp bought 48,539 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 174,936. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.1.

On 05/16/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.3 per share and a market cap of $34,918,695,000. The stock has returned 2.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Certified Advisory Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:SPMB by 130,172 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.44.

On 05/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.04 per share and a market cap of $4,061,952,000. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Certified Advisory Corp reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 24,424 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.3.

On 05/16/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $119.86 per share and a market cap of $9,948,380,000. The stock has returned -7.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.