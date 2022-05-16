Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $247,000,000. The top holdings were VOO(11.61%), VTI(5.79%), and QQQ(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 124,867 shares in NAS:IUSV, giving the stock a 3.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.62 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $71.15 per share and a market cap of $11,480,053,000. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.76.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 25,134 shares. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.63.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.07 per share and a market cap of $53,323,062,000. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru established a new position worth 66,245 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.05 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $76.95 per share and a market cap of $16,442,046,000. The stock has returned 11.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a price-book ratio of 5.79.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 9,960 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $265.44.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $242.61 per share and a market cap of $59,657,799,000. The stock has returned -8.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 5,346 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $369.16 per share and a market cap of $251,204,889,000. The stock has returned -0.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a price-book ratio of 4.23.

