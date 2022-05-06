Datadog Announces OpenTelemetry Protocol Support

PR Newswire

Datadog expands its existing support for OpenTelemetry by enabling native OpenTelemetry Protocol ingestion in the Datadog Agent

NEW YORK , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today the general availability of OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) support in the Datadog agent. This new capability brings the full monitoring capabilities of the Datadog platform to OpenTelemetry-instrumented applications, without the need to install a separate OpenTelemetry collector.

OpenTelemetry is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) initiative that provides open, vendor-neutral standards and tools for instrumenting services and applications. Many organizations use OpenTelemetry's collection of APIs, SDKs and tools to collect and export observability data from their environment to their preferred backend system.

The Datadog Agent now provides native support for OTLP, making it easy to receive metrics and traces from applications instrumented with OpenTelemetry libraries. In addition, because the Datadog Agent can also collect other telemetry—such as application profiles, network data and infrastructure metrics from 500+ integrations—Datadog customers can now access richer context around their OTLP traces and gain a deeper understanding of their systems and applications. Datadog customers can also connect OpenTelemetry traces with logs to get a more complete picture of their stack.

"OpenTelemetry provides application developers, system reliability engineers and middleware providers with a consistent API and wire protocol for instrumenting applications and collecting metrics and traces in a vendor agnostic manner," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President of Product and Community at Datadog. "With this release we're adding another option that enables customers to use OpenTelemetry with Datadog without having to go through the time-consuming exercise of changing the instrumentation of their applications."

For more information about Datadog's support for OpenTelemetry, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/ingest-opentelemetry-traces-metrics-with-datadog-agent . To learn more about Datadog's Application Performance Monitoring capabilities, please visit Modern Application Performance Monitoring (APM) .

Datadog is a Platinum sponsor at KubeCon and CloudNativeCon Europe 2022. Please visit booth #P1 for more details and demos of today's announcements.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

