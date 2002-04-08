Liquidia Announces Presentations at the 2022 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation ( LQDA) (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) today announced the presentation of data related to the investigational use of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, previously referred to as LIQ861, at the America Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2022 in San Francisco, California.



Mini-symposium: Sunday, May 15 - Safety and Tolerability of LIQ861 in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): Results from INSPIRE Study. Presented by Nicholas P. Hill, M.D., Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts.

Thematic poster session : Monday, May 16 - Safety and Tolerability of LIQ861 in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): Results from INSPIRE Study. Presented by Nicholas P. Hill, M.D., Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts.

Copies of the presentations are available on the Company’s website at http://liquidia.com/print-technology/publications/.

About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a proven, convenient, palm-sized device. On November 5, 2021, the FDA issued a tentative approval for YUTREPIA, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape, and composition, and that are engineered for optimal deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Liquidia cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our Company and our financial condition and results of operations; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Liquidia takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

