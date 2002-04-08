Nubeva Announces Expanded Focus On Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Industry

SAN JOSE, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF) , a pioneer of next-generation solutions for ransomware, announces expanded efforts to help Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms better protect themselves from ransomware attacks. Based on industry-specific feedback and strong early adoption, the company is increasing its focus on the AEC as there is a clear need and fit for Nubeva's new breakthrough solution across the entire industry.



With input from 100's of AEC firms, Nubeva's industry brief, Understanding Ransomware in the AEC , discusses the specific circumstances and challenges facing thousands of these companies in the United States alone. These organizations play a vital role in building and maintaining critical infrastructure, making them prime targets for ransomware. Due to industry-specific dynamics and computing models, findings are conclusive that the AEC industry experiences as much as 2x the ransomware attack rates as other industries.

"When I first heard about Nubeva's ability to decrypt ransomware from a colleague, I was skeptical. But when we studied and tested it, we quickly realized this was the missing link in our security strategy and a silver bullet for attacks that get past our firewalls, EDR, backups, and other systems," said Andy Knauf, CIO of Mead & Hunt. "Ransomware Reversal essentially provides instant protection as my team was able to fully deploy Nubeva across all of our systems in hours, not weeks or months. It was really easy."

Nubeva's Ransomware Reversal solution fills a vital gap for when ransomware gets past security systems, and organizations must recover quickly. The software solution enables organizations to decrypt files and systems locked during a ransomware attack to restore operations faster than other solutions. The software is simple to install across distributed environments, has next to zero ongoing maintenance, and is priced for widespread adoption across companies of all sizes.

"It is clear that there is a vital need in this industry. We have booked and billed over $500,000 of contracts in its first 100 days of product availability, with a majority of orders coming from the AEC industry," said Steve Perkins, CMO at Nubeva. "Once a company engages with us, we see nearly a 50% close rate. In my experience, those are very exciting results. Normally enterprise software and infrastructure sales have nine-month average cycles. This is an excellent sign not only for product-market-fit but also pointing to a low cost of sales. As we establish a strong foothold in AEC, we will expand to other vertical industries, as clearly, this is a problem affecting everyone."

Access Nubeva's Industry Brief " Understanding Ransomware in AEC "

To get a demonstration of Nubeva's Ransomware Reversal technology and discuss AEC-specific pricing and programs

