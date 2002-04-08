Humacyte to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

DURHAM, N.C., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. ( HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that Dale Sander, Chief Financial Officer, and Heather Prichard, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, will deliver a corporate presentation in-person at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place both virtually and in-person at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, on May 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.



The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days following the presentation at https://investors.humacyte.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. ( HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

