Entera Bio Board Member, Miranda Toledano, to Assume Role of Chief Business Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Head of Corporate Strategy

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. ( ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Miranda Toledano, one of Entera’s existing board members, as Chief Business Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Head of Corporate Strategy, effective immediately.



“Miranda is an accomplished leader in the biotechnology industry with almost 25 years of C-level leadership, principal investment and capital markets experience,” commented Spiros Jamas, Chief Executive Officer of Entera Bio. “Ms. Toledano, as a member of our Board of Directors since 2018, has an extensive understanding of Entera’s pipeline and vision. I am excited by the benefit the company will gain with Miranda as part of our leadership team. Her strategic experience is a perfect fit, as we progress through our global partnership discussions and development of our proprietary oral delivery platform.”

“I am excited to join Entera's management team at this critical juncture in the company’s history, as our lead program EB613 prepares to fulfill its potential as the first oral anabolic for the treatment of post-menopausal women at high risk of osteoporosis,” commented Miranda Toledano. “EB613 has shown compelling efficacy and safety and there is a clear unmet need for an oral agent to expand the PTH therapeutic class, which is well validated for close to 20 years. Further, Entera will continue to work with strategic partners to broaden our technology to additional high unmet need therapeutic categories, where oral delivery of large molecules is warranted.”

Ms. Toledano most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director of TRIGR Therapeutics, an oncology focused, clinical stage bispecific antibody company acquired by Compass Therapeutics ( CMPX) in June 2021. At TRIGR, Miranda oversaw the clinical development and led strategic execution, including a $117 million China License Transaction and acquisition by CMPX. Previously, Ms. Toledano served as Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at MLV & Co. (acquired by B. Riley FBR & Co.), where she completed biotech equity financings (IPOs, ATMs, and follow-ons) totaling over $4 billion in aggregate value. Earlier in her career, Ms. Toledano served as vice president in the investment group of Royalty Pharma. Ms. Toledano currently serves as a member of our board of directors as well as a member of the board of directors of Compass Therapeutics ( CMPX), Journey Medical ( DERM) and NEXGEL ( NXGL). Ms. Toledano holds a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University and an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the NYU Stern School of Business.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in clinical development. The Company recently completed the Phase 2 study for EB613. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com .



Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements (other than statements of historical facts) in this press release regarding our prospects, plans, financial position, business strategy and expected financial and operational results may constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “design,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “likely,” “should,” “will,” and “would,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Entera’s forward-looking statements include, among others: changes in our interpretation of the 3-month biomarker data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613, the timing of data readouts from the Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613, the full results of the Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 and our analysis of the full results from our Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613, the FDA’s interpretation and review of our results from and analysis of our Phase 2 trial of EB613, unexpected changes in our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential disruption and delay of manufacturing supply chains, loss of available workforce resources, either by Entera or its collaboration and laboratory partners, due to travel restrictions, lay-offs or forced closures or repurposing of hospital facilities; impacts to research and development or clinical activities that Entera is contractually obligated to provide, such as those pursuant to Entera’s agreement with Amgen; overall regulatory timelines, if the FDA or other authorities are closed for prolonged periods, choose to allocate resources to review of COVID-19 related drugs or believe that the amount of Phase 2 clinical data collected are insufficient to initiate a Phase 3 trial, or a meaningful deterioration of the current political, legal and regulatory situation in Israel or the United States; the availability, quality and timing of the data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 in osteoporosis patients; the size and growth of the potential market for EB613 and Entera’s other product candidates including any possible expansion of the market if an orally delivered option is available in addition to an injectable formulation; the scope, progress and costs of developing Entera’s product candidates including EB612 and GLP-2; Entera’s reliance on third parties to conduct its clinical trials; Entera’s expectations regarding licensing, business transactions and strategic collaborations; Entera’s operation as a development stage company with limited operating history; Entera’s ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; Entera’s expectations regarding its expenses, revenue, cash resources, liquidity and financial condition; Entera’s ability to raise additional capital; Entera’s interpretation of FDA feedback and guidance and how such guidance may impact its clinical development plans; Entera’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for any of its product candidates; Entera’s ability to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum listing standards and other matters related to compliance with the requirements of being a public company in the United States; Entera’s intellectual property position and its ability to protect its intellectual property; and other factors that are described in the “Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Entera’s filings with the SEC and available free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . Additional factors may be set forth in those sections of Entera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”), filed with the SEC in the first quarter of 2022. In addition to the risks described above and in Entera’s Annual Report and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Entera’s results. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Entera will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Entera. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. Entera cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements Entera makes in this press release. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Entera undertakes no obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.