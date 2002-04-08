Douglas Dynamics Announces Virtual Investor Event on May 25, 2022

MILWAUKEE, Wis., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, via live webcast.



Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern (Lasting ~45 minutes) Title: Evolving demand creating opportunities for Work Truck Attachments Content: Roadmap for organic growth opportunities, and exclusive product video and interviews with truck equipment dealers from the 2022 NTEA Work Truck Show Format: Brief presentations and videos (~30 minutes), followed by Q&A session (~15 minutes) Hosts: Bob McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Lauber, Chief Financial Officer Mark Van Genderen, President, Commercial Snow and Ice Control

Please register for the event by visiting the Douglas Dynamics Virtual Investor Event site. An archived webcast of this event will also be available approximately 24 hours following the completion of the event at https://ir.douglasdynamics.com.



About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

