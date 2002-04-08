ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 9-May-22 68,000 498.70€ 33,911,484.40€ 10-May-22 43,593 494.85€ 21,572,133.70€ 11-May-22 - - - 12-May-22 - - - 13-May-22 - - -

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

