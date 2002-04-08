Surrozen Publishes Article in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology Demonstrating that SZN-1326, a Selective Wnt Mimetic, Stimulated Robust Colon Epithelial Regeneration and Ameliorated Colitis in an Acute Model of Inflammatory Bowel Dise

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. ( SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, announced today the publication of an article by Surrozen scientists in the journal Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The results seen with one of Surrozen’s proprietary Wnt mimetic antibodies highlight the potential for this novel approach to treating inflammatory bowel disease. Multiple molecules were evaluated in an acute Dextran Sodium Sulfate (DSS) mouse colitis model, including SZN-1326, a Wnt mimetic with specificity to Frizzled 5 (Fzd5) and low-density lipoprotein receptor-related protein 6 (LRP6). SZN-1326 demonstrated the most rapid and robust repair of the injured colon epithelium without affecting normal epithelium and without causing hyperplasia.



Current management of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) leaves a significant unmet medical need for drugs that can directly repair and regenerate the intestinal epithelium and can quickly induce clinical and histological remission in patients. Histologic remission is now increasingly regarded as an important treatment objective for UC, as the absence of microscopic disease activity predicts a better clinical course (Magro, 2020*). There are currently no approved therapies that directly repair the epithelial barrier. Additionally, treatment options are limited once anti-inflammatory agents have failed.

In the intestine, Wnt signaling plays an important role in maintaining integrity of the epithelium as part of tissue homeostasis and during injury repair. Since Wnt signaling in the intestinal mucosa is critical for repairing the intestinal epithelium (cells that line the intestine), modulation of Wnt signaling has the potential to achieve epithelial regeneration, reduction in inflammation, improvement in disease control and histological remission and mucosal healing. Surrozen designed an antibody-based platform that generates potent Wnt mimetics, which specifically target select Fzd receptors and co-receptors. In this paper, the effects of multiple Wnt mimetics were evaluated to identify the desired regenerative effects on injured tissue and absence of hyperplasia in uninjured tissues.

“Today Surrozen scientists reported results from studies showing that SZN-1326, a multivalent bispecific antibody that binds to Fzd5 and LRP6, produced the most potent effect directly impacting epithelial cells, driving transient expansion of both stem and progenitor cells, and promoting epithelial cell differentiation. Furthermore, we observed restoration of the damaged epithelial structure and reduction in inflammation,” said Wen-Chen Yeh, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Surrozen.

“The results presented in this article led to the development and evaluation of our lead molecule, SZN-1326. SZN-1326 is initially being developed for ulcerative colitis and we look forward to initiating Phase 1 clinical trials in the third quarter of 2022,” said Trudy Vanhove, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Surrozen.

“The results in this paper further demonstrate Surrozen’s ability to effectively generate selective Wnt mimetic antibodies that stimulate tissue repair and renewal, and in this case, in an acute disease model of inflammatory bowel disease,” said Yang Li, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of biology at Surrozen. “We are pleased with the growing body of evidence demonstrating the promise of our Wnt mimetics for potential treatment of disease and injury in therapeutic areas like inflammatory bowel disease.”

*Magro F, Dougherty G, Peyrin-Biroulet, L, et al. ECCO Position Paper: Harmonisation of the approach to Ulcerative Colitis Histopathology. J Crohns Colitis. 2020; Nov 7, 14 (11):1503-1511. Doi: 10.1093/ecco-jcc/jjaa110.

About Wnt Signaling

Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis, and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, lung, kidney, retina, central nervous system, cochlea, bone and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen’s platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About SZN-1326

SZN-1326 is the first development candidate designed using Surrozen’s SWAPTM technology and targets the Wnt signaling pathway in the intestinal epithelium. In preclinical animal models of acute and chronic colitis, SZN-1326 has been shown to activate Wnt signaling in the intestine, stimulate intestinal epithelial regeneration, reduce inflammation and reduce disease activity. Surrozen is developing SZN-1326 for moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

