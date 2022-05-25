Clene to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. ( CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, May 24-26, 2022

Presentation Time: May 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET

Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Conference, June 2, 2022





JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, June 15-16, 2022

Presentation Time: June 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET

About Clene

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

