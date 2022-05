AgroFresh Solutions to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ( AGFS), a global AgTech innovator providing a range of solutions, digital technologies and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce, announced today that Clinton Lewis, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and meet with investors on Monday, May 23, 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their H.C. Wainwright salesperson for meeting availability.



The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through an on-demand audio webcast on May 24, 2022 at 7:00 am ET, and will be accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh’s website at www.agrofresh.com.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh ( AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to reduce food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.

