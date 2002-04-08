Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with life science companies through a profit-share, revenue share, or franchise model, today announced that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, being held May 23-26, 2022.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 23, 2022, in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.traconpharma.com.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1 development; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships through a profit-share or revenue share partnership, or through franchising TRACON’s product development platform by licensing TRACON’s clinical know-how. TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States or who wish to become CRO-independent. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

Company Contact:Investor Contact:
Mark WigginsBrian Ritchie
Chief Business OfficerLifeSci Advisors LLC
(858) 251-3492(212) 915-2578
[email protected][email protected]


ti?nf=ODU0Mjk0MCM0OTE4MDgwIzIwMTYxODg=
TRACON-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus