TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with life science companies through a profit-share, revenue share, or franchise model, today announced that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, being held May 23-26, 2022.



The presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 23, 2022, in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.traconpharma.com.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1 development; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships through a profit-share or revenue share partnership, or through franchising TRACON’s product development platform by licensing TRACON’s clinical know-how. TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States or who wish to become CRO-independent. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com .

Company Contact : Investor Contact : Mark Wiggins Brian Ritchie Chief Business Officer LifeSci Advisors LLC (858) 251-3492 (212) 915-2578 [email protected] [email protected]



