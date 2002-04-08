Kimberly Kuryea Elected to Manhattan Associates Board of Directors

ATLANTA, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) today announced that Kimberly Kuryea has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors. She also will serve on the Board’s Audit Committee. Manhattan’s Board now comprises eight directors, seven of whom are independent.



Ms. Kuryea currently serves as the senior vice president of human resources and administration at General Dynamics Corporation, a global aerospace and defense company. Since joining General Dynamics in 2000, she has served in a variety of leadership roles, including as the corporate controller, the chief financial officer of its subsidiary, Advanced Information Systems, and the staff vice president of internal audit. Prior to joining General Dynamics, Ms. Kuryea worked at Arthur Andersen, an auditing, tax and consulting services firm. She is a certified public accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim to Manhattan’s Board,” said John Huntz, Board chairman. “Her proven leadership and expertise in human capital management, financial accounting and reporting, environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, executive compensation and strategic operations will be a very nice compliment to the Board’s expertise.”

“I am excited to join this talented board and work with Manhattan Associates to continue to elevate the company’s position as the leader in unified supply chain commerce,” added Ms. Kuryea. “I’m also pleased to work with an organization that places a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, supporting a diverse and inclusive workplace and improving our communities.”

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact: Devika Goel Manhattan Associates 470-435-1566 [email protected]



