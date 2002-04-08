Crackle's Original Series Going From Broke Is Back for Season 3

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) company, announced today that the award-winning Crackle original series Going From Broke, backed by executive producer Ashton Kutcher (That '70s Show, No Strings Attached) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, is back for season three.



Premiering only on Crackle Plus streaming services in December 2022, the unscripted series focuses on helping millennials overcome their crippling financial struggles. Americans are graduating from college with an ever-increasing amount of student loans, average credit card debts also continue to rise amid a shrinking pool of employment opportunities, and all of this is compounded from the effects of the worldwide pandemic. To make matters worse, most Americans lack the basic financial literacy to get themselves out of their current circumstances. Going From Broke host Dan Rosensweig, chief executive officer of Chegg, and from season two, financial expert Tonya Rapley will return to work with young people to become the CEO of their own lives.

“Dan and I are so excited to be bringing this series back for another season,” said co-producer Ashton Kutcher. “This is a show where we follow folks who are in financial dire straits, give them tools, tips, and guidance as to how to find escape velocity in a real-world practical way that will affect their real-world practical life.”

“It can be daunting for Millennials and now Gen Z to navigate their path toward financial well-being without easy access to trusted resources,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “With Americans holding over $800 billion in credit card debt, our team plans to continue our mission to bridge the gap for our audience. Going From Broke is not only informative but also aspirational, entertaining and important to our viewers in so many ways.”

“Going From Broke equips and empowers those struggling with crippling debt with practical steps to improve their financial futures and become the CEO of their lives,” host Dan Rosensweig said. “It is inspiring to see the participants strive, persevere, and transform on their path to financial freedom.”

In addition to Kutcher and Mike van Reekum, the series will be executive produced by Michael Winter and William J. Rouhana, Jr. from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Laura De Nay and Mustafa Bhagat from Flicker Filmworks, and Dan Rosensweig and Heather Hatlo Porter, from series sponsor Chegg.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) (the “Company”) operates video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services. The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT FLICKER FILMWORKS

Flicker Filmworks is an award winning production company specializing in unscripted content for film, television and digital platforms. Projects have included the Emmy nominated series Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Hidden Heroes for CBS, Post Production on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on CNN, and Mind of a Chef on PBS. In conjunction with partners and advertisers, Flicker Filmworks has produced content for Chobani, Disney+, The Rockefeller Foundation and Monogram. Founders Laura deNey and Mustafa Bhagat continue their passion for creating meaningful and entertaining television with the upcoming season of Going From Broke on Crackle.

