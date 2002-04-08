POINT Biopharma Unveils FRONTIER: A Pan-Cancer FAP-α Targeted Clinical Program

A No-Objection Letter from Health Canada has been received, enabling the initiation of PNT2004’s Phase 1 therapeutic trial using 68Ga-PNT6555 for imaging and 177Lu-PNT6555 for therapy



INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. ( PNT) (the “Company” or “POINT”), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced details of the initial clinical trial in the Company’s pan-cancer Fibroblast Activation Protein-α (FAP-α) targeted program PNT2004, FRONTIER.

FRONTIER stands for “FAPi Radioligand OpeN-Label, Phase 1 Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and DosImetry of [Lu-177]-PNT6555; A Dose Escalation Study for TReatment of Patients with Select Solid Tumors”.

The Phase 1 clinical trial is expected to commence in summer 2022 in Canada and will use a gallium-68 (68Ga)-based PNT6555 molecular imaging agent to select patients to receive a no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) lutetium-177 (177Lu)-based PNT6555 therapeutic agent. The Phase 1 clinical protocol will evaluate PNT6555 in ~30 patients in five FAP-avid cancer indications: colorectal, pancreatic, esophageal, melanoma, and soft tissue sarcoma.

Dosing will start at 4 GBq with each subsequent dose level increasing by 4 GBq and 2 GBq dose de-escalations. Each 177Lu PNT6555 dose will be followed by a 6-week interval. 68Ga-PNT6555 PET/CT imaging will be conducted approximately 90 minutes post injection, and dosimetry will be completed at the time of first 177Lu-PNT6555 dose and each subsequent cycle. The primary objective of the study is to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), and the Recommended Phase II Dose (RP2D). The company expects to present initial imaging and dosimetry data in early 2023.

“We believe radiopharmaceuticals are on the verge of a revolution,” said Dr. Joe McCann, CEO of POINT Biopharma. “For most of their existence, therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals have been limited to small, orphan indications. Drug candidates like PNT6555 could exponentially increase the number of patients which could benefit from this treatment modality. FAP-α is an extremely exciting target for therapeutics. It is present in greater than 90% of epithelial tumors, which include many of the highest prevalence forms of cancer. Not only would better imaging to detect metastatic disease enable more cancers to be treated earlier, but the capability of delivering radiation directly to a wide variety of cancers could also revolutionize treatment paradigms.”

FRONTIER will be the first in-human trial of PNT6555, while additional preclinical studies are in development and include other therapeutic isotopes such as actinium-225 (225Ac). A summary of the pre-clinical data for the program can be found in a poster presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting last month, titled “Pre-clinical characterization of the novel Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting ligand PNT6555 for the imaging and therapy of cancer” (Abstract ID: 3554, Session: Preclinical Radiotherapeutics). The presented data conclude:

In pre-clinical xenograft models: 68 Ga-PNT6555 is an effective imaging agent, with strong tumor targeting, low background in normal tissues and rapid clearance via urinary excretion, and 177 Lu-PNT6555 shows prolonged tumor retention out to 168 hours post-injection.

Ga-PNT6555 is an effective imaging agent, with strong tumor targeting, low background in normal tissues and rapid clearance via urinary excretion, and Lu-PNT6555 shows prolonged tumor retention out to 168 hours post-injection. Efficacy studies with 177Lu-PNT6555 or 225Ac-PNT6555 demonstrate compelling and dose-responsive inhibition of HEK-mFAP tumor growth.

A link to the poster can be found on the Investor Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://www.pointbiopharma.com/investors#investor-presentations.

