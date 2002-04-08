SpringWorks Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on June 10, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. ( SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day for investors and analysts on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. The program will include presentations by members of the SpringWorks executive leadership team as well as external thought leaders in the Company’s core development areas. A Q&A session will follow the presentations.



To register for SpringWorks’ virtual R&D Day, please sign up here. The webcast will also be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the SpringWorks website at https://ir.springworkstx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited period of time following the event.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology portfolio of small molecule product candidates and is advancing 18 development programs, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to expand its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Kim Diamond

Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: 203-561-1646

Email: [email protected]

Samantha Hilson Sandler

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: 203-461-5501

Email: [email protected]