Volcon ePowersports Signs MOU With BFGoodrich Tires To Co-Develop New EV Tire and Suspension Technologies

Round Rock, Texas USA, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Rock, TX | May 16, 2022: Volcon Inc. ( VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, is collaborating with BFGoodrich® Tires (“BFGoodrich”) to potentially develop an optimized tire, tire pressure monitoring system and vehicle suspension system which will enhance electric UTV vehicle performance by the co-development of this combination. The two companies will work together on several phases of development which will be determined as they move forward.

The Volcon Tech Innovation Group (VTIG), a division of Volcon that explores advanced technologies to enhance and evolve current and future Volcon products, will be the first UTV brand to work directly with BFGoodrich to co-develop this technology. The two teams will work together to leverage the power of the EV motor in tandem with BFGoodrich’s ActivAir, the Central Tire Inflation System (CTIS) that makes real-time adjustments that aim to enhance the off-road performance and increase the battery range of Volcon’s future UTV products.

Additionally, Michelin North America, Inc. will supply Volcon with the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 UTV Tire as standard on all 2023 Stag LE models.

The BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 Tire is a "must-have" for the serious off-road enthusiast when conditions require extreme traction and toughness. As with all BFGoodrich tires, the KM3 comes with a Standard Manufacturer's Limited Warranty, which will further enhance the quality of the all-electric Volcon UTV and further strengthen customers' confidence in the Stag LE.

Volcan’s dedication to and investment in the quality of the materials and products installed on all Volcon electric off-road vehicles aim to deliver a product that meets the expectations and standards of its dealers and end customers. The addition of this top-tier tire on the Stag LE reduces the cost of ownership and starts consumers on the right tire to meet the capabilities of the high-performance UTV, which is expected to come to market in the third quarter of 2023.

The collaboration is based on Volcon's mission to build industry-leading products that connect people to outdoor experiences through the intentional blending of leading technology and design. The alignment between Volcon and BFGoodrich allows the two teams to combine a deep talent pool of off-road enthusiasts who know firsthand the importance of being properly equipped to enjoy outdoor adventures and reach locations that others cannot. All while reducing the impact on the environment and creating a more sustainable future for off-roading.

“As the market evolves towards electric vehicles, BFGoodrich is excited to work with companies that embody the adventure spirit,” says Harold Phillips, General Global Manager for BFGoodrich Tires. “Collaborating with Volcon will allow us to innovate in an exciting direction, and help lead the industry into the future of off-roading.”

“We are excited to work with a world-leading tire supplier,” explained Christian Okonsky, Chief Technology Officer of Volcon ePowersports based in Texas. “The joining of our teams and technology will bring invaluable knowledge and experience to the development process as we work to bring industry-leading EV-specific solutions to market.”

About BFGoodrich Tires

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

About Volcon, Inc

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

