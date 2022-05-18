Momentive to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive ( MNTV), an agile experience management company, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community and host individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conference:

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

*Presentation to be webcast live at 3:00 PM ET

*A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Momentive’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.momentive.ai .

About Momentive

Momentive ( MNTV - maker of SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. Millions of users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the Company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

