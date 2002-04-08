Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (: NOC) will participate in Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 2. Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, and Dave Keffer, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, will present beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at http://investor.northropgrumman.com .



Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Note: Statements to be made at the conference, including in the presentation and in any accompanying materials, contain or may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “goals” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Prospectus, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and other events or circumstances that could adversely impact the sale and related transactions, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other industry, political or economic conditions outside of our control. You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

