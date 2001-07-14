Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Opens in the Scenic Raa Atoll

%3Cstrong%3EHyatt+Hotels+Corporation%3C%2Fstrong%3E(NYSE: H)announced today the opening of %3Cb%3EAlila+Kothaifaru+Maldives%3C%2Fb%3E, a private island retreat located in the picturesque Raa Atoll at the northern edge of the Maldives. The all-pool-villa resort offers a refreshing blend of serenity and discovery in a relatively untouched corner of the archipelago renowned for its abundant marine life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005118/en/

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives (Photo: Business Wire)

“As countries continue to open up and travel confidence grows, we look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world to Alila Kothaifaru Maldives for a memorable getaway in what we hope will become the centerpiece of Raa Atoll,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt. “We are delighted to add this beautiful resort in the Maldives to our growing Alila portfolio, with new Alila hotels opening in sought-after destinations such as Suzhou and Shanghai in China and Nha Trang in Vietnam in the future.”

Surrounded by Nature’s Wonders

Housed on a 27.6 acre (11.2 hectare) island, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives can be reached via a 45-minute seaplane journey from Malé. As one of the deeper atolls in the archipelago, the Raa Atoll offers abundant snorkeling and diving options to discover its rich marine life, from colorful corals to manta rays and sharks. The resort offers easy access to the famous Hanifaru Bay UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and is close to Vaadhoo Island, one of the best spots to witness the spectacular ‘Sea of Stars’ phenomenon. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives features white-sand beaches overlooking the infinite expanse of ocean blue, a stunning house reef and lush greenery.

Private Island Sanctuary

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers 80 pool villas, of which 44 are along the beach and 36 are perched overwater with direct access to the sea. Guests can unwind in these understated, sophisticated spaces that balance privacy with openness to the outdoors. Each villa comes with a private pool and sun deck where guests can bask in picture-perfect views and enjoy personalized service whether they are staying steps from the beach or above the turquoise lagoon. The Sunrise Beach Villas offer early birds captivating views to start their day alongside quick access to the resort’s main facilities such as the infinity pool, Play Alila kids’ club, Seasalt restaurant and Mirus Bar.

The resort’s elegant minimalist architecture by Singapore-based Studiogoto encompasses terraced pavilions, villas and a treetop spa that are carefully integrated into the existing landscape to immerse guests in the picturesque natural surroundings. The low-rise structures and contemporary interiors feature open-air spaces and a calming palette of island-inspired colors and textures, creating an idyllic setting for complete relaxation and connection with nature.

Immersive Culinary Journeys

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers a delightful variety of culinary experiences including:

Seasalt , the resort’s beachside all-day dining restaurant with an ocean view, serves coastal Mediterranean cuisine with Middle Eastern influences. Not to be missed are the restaurant’s signature salt-baked fish dishes.

, the resort’s beachside all-day dining restaurant with an ocean view, serves coastal Mediterranean cuisine with Middle Eastern influences. Not to be missed are the restaurant’s signature salt-baked fish dishes. A spectacular Maldivian sunset alongside a refreshing selection of cocktails at Mirus Bar inspired by the region’s former spice trade routes and concocted with ingredients from the resort’s own herb garden.

inspired by the region’s former spice trade routes and concocted with ingredients from the resort’s own herb garden. Umami offers Japanese-inspired menus prepared in a teppan theater with a premium selection of organically grown vegetables, Wagyu beef and sustainably sourced fish and seafood. The adjourning Yakitori Bar is the place to be to indulge in sundowners, from Asian-inspired craft cocktails and mocktails to fine Japanese sakes and spirits, amidst delicious smoky aromas from a robata grill.

offers Japanese-inspired menus prepared in a teppan theater with a premium selection of organically grown vegetables, Wagyu beef and sustainably sourced fish and seafood. The adjourning is the place to be to indulge in sundowners, from Asian-inspired craft cocktails and mocktails to fine Japanese sakes and spirits, amidst delicious smoky aromas from a robata grill. Pibati Café provides light bites and comfort food that are convenient for grab-and-go en route to an excursion.

provides light bites and comfort food that are convenient for grab-and-go en route to an excursion. Guests dreaming of an ultimate castaway experience can set sail in a traditional Maldivian dhoni on a two to three-hour journey around the Raa Atoll before returning to the resort’s private sandbank, The Shack, a secluded spot for a gourmet picnic, a sunset barbecue or a romantic candlelit dinner under the stars.

Haven for Relaxation

Nestled just above the treetops, Spa Alila features four double treatment suites, all with a private bathroom, shower and a floor-to-ceiling window with verdant views. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments and beauty rituals that put a contemporary spin on ancient healing techniques and draw on the benefits of natural ingredients. Guests can also enjoy a complimentary daily yoga session in a tranquil outdoor space within the spa. The resort also offers a 24-hour fitness center and a beachfront infinity pool.

A wide range of water activities and excursions organized through the expert marine guides at the resort’s Water Sports and Dive Center are also availablewhile Play Alila,a dedicated play and learning space for young guests will keep them entertained with toys, games and fun, supervised indoor and outdoor activities.

Bespoke Celebrations

From barefoot chic to elegant sophistication, couples can tie the knot or renew their vows with an enchanting celebration set in tropical splendor, whether on a pristine palm-fringed beach with the glistening ocean as a backdrop or on the private sandbank at sunset followed by a bespoke dinner under the stars.

“We are honored to welcome guests to one of the world’s most blissful destinations and we look forward to sharing with them the awe-inspiring nature that surrounds us,” said Alexandre Glauser, general manager, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “Here at our all-pool-villa sanctuary, guests can unwind in peaceful seclusion with charming views while our gracious hosts deliver personalized experiences leading to unique moments and treasured memories.”

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com%2Fcare-and-cleanliness.

For more information about Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, please visit: alilahotels.com%2Fkothaifaru-maldives.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Alila

The hallmark of Alila hotels is the combination of innovative design and luxury in unique locations, set apart by an unprecedented level of private space, crafted artisanship, personalized hospitality, and bespoke journeys. Alila means “Surprise” in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of our properties and impressions of our guests when they stay with us. In support of sustainable tourism, Alila hotels adopt EarthCheck operating standards, integrating the natural, physical and cultural elements of their environments. To stay at any Alila hotels and resorts is to embark on a destination experience – be it in recreating the flavors of the local cuisine, enhancing your well-being through ancient healing arts or the thrill of adventure sports, you will re-discover the luxury of living at Alila hotels. For more information visit, alilahotels.com, follow us on Instagram %40AlilaHotels or like us on Facebook.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 71 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005118/en/