Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Mark Hillman

Mark Hillman recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) is president of Hillman Capital Management, the company he founded in 1998. Prior to that, he was chief investment officer of Custom Asset Management and Menocal Capital Management, whose assets he brought into Hillman Capital.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $313,000,000. The top holdings were KHC(3.41%), GSK(3.28%), and K(3.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 155,605-share investment in NYSE:XOM. Previously, the stock had a 3.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.63 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $90.63 per share and a market cap of $376,212,154,000. The stock has returned 55.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 73.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 14,591 shares in NAS:ASML, giving the stock a 3.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $670.51 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $533.14 per share and a market cap of $220,753,632,000. The stock has returned -10.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-book ratio of 24.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.74 and a price-sales ratio of 12.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 55,026 shares in NAS:TROW, giving the stock a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $154.55 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $120.93 per share and a market cap of $27,721,096,000. The stock has returned -31.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 33,723-share investment in NYSE:GD. Previously, the stock had a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $221.83 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $227.89 per share and a market cap of $62,847,445,000. The stock has returned 20.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-book ratio of 3.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 16,179 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $481.12 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $403.33 per share and a market cap of $191,575,125,000. The stock has returned -14.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-book ratio of 13.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.46 and a price-sales ratio of 12.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

