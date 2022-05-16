Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Robert Karr

Robert Karr recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Joho Capital. He is one of the Tiger Cubs, the hedge fund managers who learned from the legendary Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio). Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) tends to hold very concentrated positions in the area of new technologies. His portfolio turnover is small. As of Jan. 2010, his fund, Joho Fund, Ltd -A-, has gained an annualized 22.15% since inception in Oct. 1996. Over the lifetime of the fund, his largest loss was from Nov. 2007 to Nov. 2008, lost 19%.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $701,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(27.20%), BABA(16.06%), and LTHM(15.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) bought 352,500 shares of NYSE:DT for a total holding of 1,466,050. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.08.

On 05/16/2022, Dynatrace Inc traded for a price of $35.32 per share and a market cap of $9,879,620,000. The stock has returned -20.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.05, a price-book ratio of 7.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 71.09 and a price-sales ratio of 11.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) bought 76,170 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 1,033,961. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 05/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $88.84 per share and a market cap of $236,473,125,000. The stock has returned -57.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GPN by 54,975 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.81.

On 05/16/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $122.05 per share and a market cap of $34,202,136,000. The stock has returned -37.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:EEFT by 55,350 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.07.

On 05/16/2022, Euronet Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $115.21 per share and a market cap of $5,780,955,000. The stock has returned -17.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronet Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.20, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 7,050 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $201.16 per share and a market cap of $537,529,951,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

