Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Portsea Asset Management LLP

Portsea Asset Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

17 DOMINION STREET LONDON, X0 EC2M 2EF

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $135,000,000. The top holdings were EB(61.13%), FWONK(15.70%), and BKNG(13.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Portsea Asset Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Portsea Asset Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:EB by 2,570,052 shares. The trade had a 20.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.

On 05/16/2022, Eventbrite Inc traded for a price of $11.87 per share and a market cap of $1,144,864,000. The stock has returned -40.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eventbrite Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.77 and a price-sales ratio of 5.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,137,243-share investment in NAS:RPAY. Previously, the stock had a 18.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.53 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Repay Holdings Corp traded for a price of $10.27 per share and a market cap of $945,040,000. The stock has returned -53.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Repay Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 7,891 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 13.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2342.2 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2089.98 per share and a market cap of $84,556,495,000. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 168.41, a price-book ratio of 19.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 334,713 shares in NYSE:TOST, giving the stock a 5.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.6 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Toast Inc traded for a price of $15.085 per share and a market cap of $7,309,673,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Toast Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The guru sold out of their 912,710-share investment in NAS:PAYO. Previously, the stock had a 3.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.06 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Payoneer Global Inc traded for a price of $4.76 per share and a market cap of $1,625,890,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Payoneer Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -96.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

