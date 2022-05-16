Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 179 stocks valued at a total of $286,000,000. The top holdings were ITOT(5.70%), DGRW(5.12%), and IVV(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:STC by 146,878 shares. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.54.

On 05/16/2022, Stewart Information Services Corp traded for a price of $56.3 per share and a market cap of $1,529,434,000. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stewart Information Services Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 185,802-share investment in BATS:IQDG. Previously, the stock had a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.67 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F traded for a price of $31.8674 per share and a market cap of $322,364,000. The stock has returned -16.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F has a price-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a price-book ratio of 4.22.

During the quarter, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 100,111 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 230,225. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.83.

On 05/16/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $60.33 per share and a market cap of $6,294,276,000. The stock has returned 4.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a price-book ratio of 6.12.

The guru sold out of their 104,294-share investment in ARCA:IVOL. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.13 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H traded for a price of $26.2811 per share and a market cap of $1,667,098,000. The stock has returned -5.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 23,267 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.76.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $97.5449 per share and a market cap of $64,547,758,000. The stock has returned -9.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

