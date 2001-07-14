UserTesting CEO, Andy MacMillan and Chief Insights Officer, Janelle Estes, to Speak at the Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human+insight, today announced that UserTesting CEO, Andy MacMillan and Chief Insights Officer, Janelle Estes, will be joining Stephanie Change, VP of Content and Global Editor for The Trust, WSJ & Barron's Group, for the fireside chat, ‘Back to the Customer: How the Future Takes Shape Through Understanding.’ The fireside chat will take place in person at Spring Studios in New York City and will be streamed live online. UserTesting will also be showcased in The Lab at the festival demonstrating the power of human insight through video narratives—giving attendees the opportunity to see and hear from real people who have opted-in to share their impressions of and experiences with Web3 technologies. To learn more about the Future of Everything Festival or to register for the in-person or virtual event, visit https%3A%2F%2Ffoefestival.wsj.com%2F.

Fireside Chat Details

Date: Wednesday, May 18th

Wednesday, May 18th Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT / 8:30 a.m. PDT

11:30 a.m. EDT / 8:30 a.m. PDT Location : Spring Studios, 6 St Johns Ln, New York, NY and live streamed

: Spring Studios, 6 St Johns Ln, New York, NY and live streamed Speakers: Moderator: Stephanie Chang, VP of Content and Global Editor, The Trust, WSJ & Barron's Group Panelist: Andy MacMillan, CEO, UserTesting and co-author of the book User Tested Panelist: Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer, UserTesting and co-author of the book User Tested



UserTesting at The Lab

The Lab is the interactive hub for cutting-edge tech based at Spring Studios and the experiential sister of The Future of Everything Festival. The UserTesting exhibit will showcase video-based narratives of real people sharing their first-hand experience with NFTs, the Metaverse, and AR/VR technology. This exhibit will help attendees understand how using UserTesting’s Human Insight Platform can fuel innovation at their companies. For virtual event attendees, a digital version of The Lab experience will also be available.

Live Book Signing

UserTesting’s Chief Insights Officer, Janelle Estes, and Chief Executive Officer, Andy MacMillan, and co-authors of the recently released book: User+Tested%3A+How+the+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Top+Companies+Use+Human+Insight+to+Create+Great+Experiences, will be holding a book signing immediately following the fireside chat where a free copy of the book will be provided to in-person attendees. Attendees can also get a copy of the book at The Library located within The Lab exhibit area.

About the Future of Everything Festival

Hosted by WSJ, the globally trusted source of news and information, The Future of Everything Festival makes sense of the world through the lens of the global forces that will shape it now, and in the future. It’s the definitive gathering for the smart, the curious and the ambitious.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has approximately 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

