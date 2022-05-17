8x8, Inc. To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

New York City, NY

Presentation: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:45 pm EDT

50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

Boston, MA

Presentation: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:40 am EDT

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

New York City, NY

Presentation: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 2:00 pm EDT

BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference

San Francisco, CA

Presentation: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 3:50 pm PDT

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts are available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.8x8.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

